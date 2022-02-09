Aston Villa vs Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa reveals Whites team news at Villa Park
Leeds United travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight as Marcelo Bielsa's side return to action following an 18-day break from matches.
- Aston Villa v Leeds United
Confirmed Aston Villa team news
Confirmed Leeds United team news
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS
Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Raphinha, Llorente, Dallas, Rodrigo, James, Struijk, Harrison, Klich.
Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Roberts, Bate, Gelhardt, Hjelde, McKinstry, Shackleton, Kenneh.
What Steven Gerrard has said
“My opinion on Leeds is, as a team and as a squad, they’ve got really talented players, really dangerous players,” Gerrard said.
“They haven’t had the best of luck in terms of injuries, so it’s not fair to judge them too strongly. They’re getting players returning from injury and I’m sure once they get Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford back it wouldn’t surprise me if they find a higher level of consistency.
“I’ve only focused on Leeds over the last few weeks as I was in Scotland up until November, but from the outside I’ve always enjoyed watching Leeds. I think they’re a very exciting team. They take it to every opponent and they’ve got a world class manager who’s done a phenomenal job from where he took over to where he’s got them to now.”
What Marcelo Bielsa has said
“In Scotland, [Gerrard] had a brilliant step,” said Bielsa.
“And what he has managed thus far at Aston Villa has been good as he has managed to put his stamp on his team very quickly.
“As a player with prestige, [Countinho’s] past speaks for itself. He’s playing in a Premier League team like Aston Villa, a team in growth, and he’s back in the Brazilian international team.”
Predicted Leeds United line-up
YEP XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Koch; Forshaw; Klich; Harrison, Raphinha; James.
Early Aston Villa team news
The visit of Leeds United to Villa Park will come too soon for Aston Villa’s £25m signing Leon Bailey according to Steven Gerrard.
The Villa boss says the Jamaican international winger has returned to full training after recovering from a severe thigh strain he picked up late on against Manchester City on December 1.
That injury was a recurrence of a problem that first cropped up in September when he scored his only goal of the season against Everton.
Bailey has started four of Villa’s 21 Premier League games since his big-money move from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in August, with five additional appearances as a substitute.
Both he and attacker Bertrand Traoré will provide Gerrard with a boost, but not in time for the clash with Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites. Gerrard, however, has a fully fit squad otherwise.
Early Leeds United team news
Marcelo Bielsa will be missing Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Junior Firpo and Kalvin Phillips for the midweek clash.
The Argentine will, however, have Adam Forshaw, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton available again as he selects a team to try and get back to winning ways in the Premier League.