“They haven’t had the best of luck in terms of injuries, so it’s not fair to judge them too strongly. They’re getting players returning from injury and I’m sure once they get Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford back it wouldn’t surprise me if they find a higher level of consistency.

“I’ve only focused on Leeds over the last few weeks as I was in Scotland up until November, but from the outside I’ve always enjoyed watching Leeds. I think they’re a very exciting team. They take it to every opponent and they’ve got a world class manager who’s done a phenomenal job from where he took over to where he’s got them to now.”