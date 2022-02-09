Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa post-match reaction at Villa Park
Leeds United travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight as Marcelo Bielsa's side return to action following an 18-day break from matches.
Aston Villa v Leeds United
Gerrard post-match
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard: “We wanted to take the sting out of the game. It was frantic, end-to-end and 100 mph. We almost brought into the Leeds style and we needed more calm heads out there so it looked more like our style. It would have been unfair to go in 3-1 up I think. Leeds deserved that goal. They had a lot of movement and runners outside. We didn’t have the same creativity ourselves going forward in the second half. A draw was the right result. A fun game for the fans tonight but not one for the coaches!
“It was vintage Philippe Coutinho tonight. He’s certainly getting back close to where he was when the whole world was speaking about him. There was a lot to be pleased about in terms of our forward-play. Defensively we have to improve but Leeds are really unique. It was a wonderful game, just not for me!
“We’re still learning a lot about the players and they are about us. Leeds take you places you don’t want to go. They have pace and talent. We will try and improve but sometimes you have to pay credit to the opposition as well.”
On Jacob Ramsey: “He’s not following in anyone’s footsteps. Jacob Ramsey is Jacob Ramsey. He will be a terrific player. It won’t be long before the whole country is watching him I’m sure. He is right up there let me tell you.”
Bielsa post-match
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa to BBC: “It was a disputed game. The dominance was alternate with moments for one team with possibilities and then the other way around as well.
“At the start I don’t know exactly when we were dominating until and were superior but some things we didn’t continue doing and the game became unbalanced.
“It was difficult but we got a stimulus at the end of the first half which got us closer. In the second half we slowly started to deserve a draw.
“A draw was the fair result.”
Full Dan James reaction
Ayling on facing Coutinho
Luke Ayling on whether he enjoyed playing against Phillipe Coutinho: “No! Naa, we worked hard to get here so when you come up against players like that it’s a good learning curve but I stuck to my task and I felt I did alright as the game went on.”
Ramsey post-match reaction
Aston Villa goalscorer Jacob Ramsey: “We should have killed the game really at 3-1 up. In the second half I thought we were poor. It was like a basketball game. I think we’re disappointed with a draw.
“I’m obviously over the moon to get two goals at Villa Park in a big game but we let in two silly goals so I’m still disappointed.
“If we go into the break 3-1 I think we come out better but they got that goal just before half time. It’s a game we need to look over and pick the positives out. It’s two points dropped but one we’ll take.”
On Steven Gerrard’s influence: “He has given me a lot of confidence. I grew up watching up so now he’s a gaffer I can only take his advice.”
On Phillipe Coutinho: “In the first half I thought we linked up well. He set-up two goals for me and obviously got one himself too.”
James post-match reaction
Leeds goalscorer Dan James to BT Sport: “Thankfully it went into the bottom corner and it was a great start for us. We’re obviously disappointed to concede those three goals in the first half but we came back and got the point.
“The game was with them a bit but we came out and controlled the game a bit more. I thought we played well today.
“I want to score more and get more assists. I’ve got to keep pushing and making those runs. We’ve had injuries in the team. It might not be my preferred position but I’m learning every day.
“We always want additions for the squad. The young lads who have played have done well but we obviously want those players back.”
