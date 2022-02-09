Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard: “We wanted to take the sting out of the game. It was frantic, end-to-end and 100 mph. We almost brought into the Leeds style and we needed more calm heads out there so it looked more like our style. It would have been unfair to go in 3-1 up I think. Leeds deserved that goal. They had a lot of movement and runners outside. We didn’t have the same creativity ourselves going forward in the second half. A draw was the right result. A fun game for the fans tonight but not one for the coaches!

“It was vintage Philippe Coutinho tonight. He’s certainly getting back close to where he was when the whole world was speaking about him. There was a lot to be pleased about in terms of our forward-play. Defensively we have to improve but Leeds are really unique. It was a wonderful game, just not for me!

“We’re still learning a lot about the players and they are about us. Leeds take you places you don’t want to go. They have pace and talent. We will try and improve but sometimes you have to pay credit to the opposition as well.”