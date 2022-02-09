Aston Villa 3-2 Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Second half updates from Villa Park clash
Leeds United travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight as Marcelo Bielsa's side return to action following an 18-day break from matches.
Follow the Yorkshire Evening Post' s live blog throughout below...
Aston Villa v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:15
- Leeds travel to face Villa on Wednesday
- Whites return to action after 18-day break
- Leeds 15th, Villa are 11th
- Kick-off at Villa Park is at 8pm
- LIVE SCORE: Aston Villa 3-2 Leeds United
Villa attack
55. Meslier punches the corner clear. Raphinha tries to turn in his own area and the ball is stolen by Digne. He flashes a low ball across the box and Watkins can’t connect as he slides in.
Villa free-kick
54. Ayling takes out Watkins on the far side level with the area. Chance to deliver for Villa...
Leeds attack
53. A half chance. Koch lifts a ball into the Villa box, Raphinha runs onto it and tries to chest it down but it takes him away from goal. He can’t quite hook the effort on target.
Villa corner
51. It’s Luiz who takes it in the end. He tries a routine to feed Digne into the box, though the low cross is blocked. Leeds clear the resulting corner ball.
Villa free-kick
50. Mings drives into the Leeds half, he meets Ayling and is taken out. Might’ve got a touch on the ball... but it’s a free-kick anyway. Coutinho lining this up from 25-yards.
Leeds attack
49. Martinez palms away from burly frontman James, then catches Dallas’ deflected shot. A bit of pressure.
Steady start
48. Quiet start to the second half. Neither side has created any danger as yet. Leeds knocking it around well.
45. We’re back up and running...
Here come the teams
No changes for either team it seems at the interval. Both teams back out for the second half.
HALF-TIME
And there’s the whistle... Digne shot just wide before the interval. Leeds trail 3-2 but that goal in added time has given Bielsa’s men life.