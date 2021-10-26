Arsenal v Leeds United: Is it on TV? What channel? What time is kick-off? Who will play?

The Whites have already gone one better than their performance in the EFL cup last season, when they were knocked out on penalties by Hull City in the second round.

Having beaten Crewe Alexandra and Fulham on their way to the Fourth Round, Marcelo Bielsa’s men now face an Arsenal side who are yet to concede a goal in the competition.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gunners thrashed West Brom 6-0 in the Second Round before beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0 to set up Tuesday night’s encounter with Leeds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

What time is kick-off?

Leeds wil kick off against Arsenal at 7.45pm on Tuesday October 26.

Arsenal's Joe Willock battles Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United at Elland Road. Pic: Paul Ellis.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Arsenal v Leeds will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

The YEP’s Graham Smyth and Joe Urquhart will be at the Emirates bringing you all the action on our live blog, where you’ll find updates from the line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

Who will play?

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claims the match ball after putting three past Leeds United at the Emirates stadium. Pic: Julian Finney.

Raphinha is unlikely to feature after picking up a knock against Wolves on Saturday.

Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch are all out to injury, while Kalvin Phillips made the squad on Saturday for the first time in three weeks following issues with his calf and hip.

How are Arsenal doing?

A cameraman captures the action at the Emirates Stadium. Pic: Catherine Ivill.

Arsenal have not yet put a foot wrong in the EFL Cup, and Mikel Arteta’s side haven’t lost a game since Manchester City thumped them 5-0 at the end of August.

In their last Premier League game, the Gunners beat Aston Villa 3-1 at the Emirates.

What happened when the teams last met?

In the teams’ last encounter in February, a hat-trick by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Arsenal beat Leeds 4-2 at the Emirates, though the Whites held Arteta’s men to a goalless draw at the reverse fixture last season.