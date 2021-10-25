The Whites' injury crisis refused to ease over the weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Leeds saw just one player return to action in the form of wide man Raphinha for the top flight outing.

The Brazilian, though, limped off during the 1-1 draw at Elland Road and briefly added to the treatment room worries for United until he put nerves at rest with a social media update post-match.

Raphinha posted a photograph of himself smiling together with the message: "Hello guys, just coming to say I'm fine. It was nothing serious so I'm back soon. Thank you for all the messages and concern of all."

Despite his apparent all clear, it is unlikely Bielsa will risk one of his key players in the capital for the midweek clash with the Gunners.

United are into the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup but will still be without a number of first team players for the fixture against Mikel Arteta's side.

Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Junior Firpo (muscle) and Robin Koch (hip) all remain out while Kalvin Phillips returned to the bench on Saturday following a calf and hip problem.

The England midfielder could be handed a few minutes by his head coach in London as he steps up his return to full fitness. Bielsa - despite being down to a thin squad - could also make a few changes for the trip south.

Here, we take a look at how the Whites may opt to line-up for the visit to the Emirates on Tuesday night...

1. Meslier - GK Returns to the place where he made his full Leeds United debut - has been in fine form this term. Should be between the posts again. Photo Sales

2. Shackleton - RWB Has been a more than capable deputy amid the absence of Luke Ayling. Should start again. Photo Sales

3. Llorente - CB Enjoying a good run in the side. More minutes may help him find that form that made him a standout towards the end of last season. Photo Sales

4. Struijk - CB Produced a solid showing in midfield against Wolves but could move back to his natural home in defence for this one. Would allow Liam Cooper a rest. Photo Sales