Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsdale believes there is a misunderstanding around goalkeepers, citing Illan Meslier as an example.

The Gunners' goalkeeper feels as though punditry focuses on goalkeeping errors and mistakes, rather than the good work that often goes unappreciated.

ICEMAN: Illan Meslier has been commended by Leeds United supporters for his performances at the tender age of 22 (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Speaking to former Leeds United youth team and England custodian David Seaman on the Seaman Says Podcast, Ramsdale said: “When we played Leeds away Meslier has made five or six saves first half but they were 3-0 down. Nobody was mentioning his saves, they mentioned one of the goals which he might have done better for.

“If you get 10 shots at you, more times than not you’re going to let one in, but that’s what people always talk about. That’s for another day, but that winds me up.”

Meslier saved more shots than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League throughout 2021/22 starting every game for the Whites.

While the number of saves made does not necessarily correlate with the quality of a goalkeeper, it does indicate Meslier has had plenty of practice over the last two seasons at Premier League level.

Still a mere 22 years of age, the French stopper is highly regarded at Elland Road and one of the most sought-after goalkeepers across Europe.