Brenden Aaronson is the first new arrival at Elland Road during this summer's transfer window after the £25 million US international signed a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old joins from Austrian champions FC Red Bull Salzburg and arrives with a blossoming reputation in his homeland as an up-and-coming fixture of the United States soccer scene.

His £25 million addition places him among Leeds' most expensive purchases and also makes him the second-costliest American in football transfer history, second only to Chelsea's Christian Pulisic.

Here are the ten most expensive signings in Leeds United's long and storied history.

1. 10. Junior Firpo: £13.5 million Last summer's addition Junior Firpo set Leeds United back a cool £13.5m as Victor Orta attempted to replace Ezgjan Alioski (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. 9. Robbie Fowler: £15m 26-year-old Robbie Fowler joined David O'Leary's Leeds United in 2001 for a fee in the region of £15 million. He scored 14 Premier League goals in 30 league appearances over the course of two seasons at Elland Road (Image: Gary M. Prior/ALLSPORT) Photo Sales

3. 8. Helder Costa: £16m Angolan winger Helder Costa joined in a £16 million deal the summer Leeds were promoted from the Championship. He scored four Premier League goals last season and has spent this term on loan at Spanish side Valencia. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. 7. Robbie Keane: £16.2m A fresh-faced Robbie Keane signed for Leeds United during 2001/02 after an initial, successful loan spell for just over £16 million from Italian giants Internazionale. After signing permanently, Keane did not match his loan form and was sold to Tottenham Hotspur in 2002. (Image: Laurence Griffiths /Allsport) Photo Sales