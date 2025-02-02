Leeds United will go into deadline day having yet to make a mid-season signing - but that could change before Monday’s 11pm deadline. A quiet month was expected in West Yorkshire and a quiet month it has been, with Daniel Farke regularly pointing out the difficulties of January business.

But Leeds’ desire to sign a striker became evident earlier this week when they made a loan approach for Southampton’s Cameron Archer, while interest at No.10 remains if a ‘proper quality’ option becomes available. Few are expecting a flurry of deadline-day signings but a recent burst of speculation might suggest there will be one or two.

There have been plenty of links throughout January and while many reported targets have gone elsewhere, some remain on the lookout for a new home. And ahead of what could be an exciting deadline day, the YEP has rounded up the latest on every January transfer story surrounding the Whites.

Illan Meslier The French goalkeeper was linked with a sensational Premier League return last month, with Manchester United and Arsenal thought to be interested. The Daily Mail recently claimed Leeds would be 'open' to a sale if the right offer came in. Daniel Farke has continually stood by his first-choice goalkeeper in the aftermath of recent high-profile mistakes.

Pascal Struijk Struijk has been excellent again this season but with left-sided centre-backs hard to find, that form has reportedly attracted interest from Tottenham, Wolves and Brighton. As with Meslier, a mid-season move away from Elland Road is highly unlikely, with Farke adamant Leeds are under no pressure to sell.

Max Wober The 26-year-old has been linked with a return to RB Salzburg in recent weeks but the Austrian club's managing director for sport Rouven Schroder recently suggested a mid-season move would be out of their price-range. Had worked his way back into the team until knee issues resurfaced.

Junior Firpo Firpo is currently free to speak with foreign clubs regarding a summer move. The left-back is into the final six months of his Leeds contract and as of yet, there has been no sign of a new deal edging closer. Farke has regularly praised Firpo but insists focus is on the matches ahead, rather than summer plans.

Charlie Crew Six-month loan move to Doncaster Rovers was confirmed earlier this window, with the midfielder getting off to a great start at his new club.