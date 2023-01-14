'Announcements' - Jesse Marsch answers fresh Leeds United Georginio Rutter and signings question

Marsch’s side created a host of opportunities at Villa Park but left with nothing due to Villa strikes from Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia before Patrick Bamford hit the back of the net for Leeds. Speaking in his post-match interview on Sky Sports, Marsch was asked about the Whites closing in on 20-year-old Hoffenheim striker Rutter but opted not to discuss the situation and pointed to announcements in the upcoming days.

Asked generally speaking at this point how important will recruitment be now, Marsch pondered: “Yeah, I think so, but also getting Luis Sinisterra back will be important for us, and keeping ourselves healthy. We are really excited about our cup match against Cardiff at home and then we will have to get ready for Brentford and then the next match and then the next week and that's what this is. It's about standing strong and facing difficulty and being ready to be at our best. We did that tonight and we were unlucky not to come away with more."