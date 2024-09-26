Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ex-Premier League club chairman has praised Andrea Radrizzani’s work with the Whites.

Andrea Radrizzani has shared praise of his Leeds United work from an ex-Premier League club chairman amid exciting new Whites plans.

Leeds have announced their plans to increase the capacity of their Elland Road ground from 37,645 to around 53,000 for a huge boost which would make their famous home the seventh biggest ground in the country.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan said the move spoke volumes about the size of a football club that he hailed as “brilliant” and compared to Aston Villa.

Jordan declared that Leeds must now “get themselves together” to get back up out of the Championship and praised the work of former chairman Radrizzani for initially taking the Whites back to the Premier League in 2020, albeit for a stay that was shortlived. Radrizzani shared Jordan’s thoughts in a post on social media platform X.

Jordan said of Leeds: “They've got to get themselves together on the field. They spent a long time out of the Premier League, a few years back in it and they are back out of it again.

"It's a brilliant football club, whenever I went up, the most intimidating environment was Elland Road. Now you’ve got Leeds United building a 53,000 all seater stadium inside the Championship.

“Of course they’re building if for the future, but it shows you the scale of that football club, it shows you the scale of opportunity.

“It is one of those remarkable football clubs. I mean Radrizzani was the catalyst and a lightning rod, wasn’t the most affable of fellas. But notwithstanding that he was an achievement-based individual that took Leeds from the doldrums of many, many years outside the Premier League, to back in the Premier League and made them for one period of time everyone’s second favourite team.

"You've now got a club that is back and needs to be back in the Premier League and is building a 53,000 all stadium to be. That's the seventh biggest stadium in the country - it tells you where they are, where they should be and eventually probably where they will be.”

Asked what it was that made clubs like Leeds and Villa stand out, Jordan declared: "They are statuesque, they are clubs with stature. Their fans are always brilliant, the size and scale of their stadiums is impressive in terms of you went to Vila you know you were in a proper football ground.

"The legacy of the heritage of these football clubs, you cannot take that out of your mind's eye. People say dirty Leeds but the Don Revie period, where they were a significant football club both in European and English football. You go the same with Villa.

"These are big, big football clubs, you know you are in a football stadium when you go and see Aston Villa and Leeds United play."You know that you are turning up to one of the football stadiums that is representative of good and big things of English football. Leeds United and Aston Villa are absolutely in that bracket.”