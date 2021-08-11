THIRD PARTY - Tickets for Leeds United games at Elland Road have appeared on third party platforms and the club have vowed to take strong action. Pic: Getty

The Whites say they are aware of tickets being sold illegally at inflated prices on third party websites, a day after tickets for the Elland Road clash with Everton appeared on one website for £175 and upward.

Tickets for the home game against Liverpool are also for sale on the same website, with prices ranging from £275 to £600.

Club owner Andrea Radrizzani Tweeted his determination to prevent the situation from happening again.

"It's very disappointing to see this situation," he said.

"This is not fair and I am working with the club management to tackle and stop these illegal activities."

Leeds have released a statement making it clear they will only sell tickets via official channels.

"Due to increased demand for Leeds United tickets, we are aware that there has been increased activity on third party websites, illegally selling our tickets at hugely inflated prices," said a club spokesperson.

"We wish to reiterate that Leeds United does not use any third party ticketing agents for general admission tickets. Our official channels are the only way to legally purchase tickets for our games. Our channels include the newly launched Leeds United Ticket Exchange which allows supporters to sell their tickets for individual games back to the club, for us to fairly distribute to loyal supporters who have been unable to get access tickets to attend."

The club vow to take action to identify and sanction those responsible.

"We will work to identify and expose those selling their tickets via third party platforms and those tickets will be cancelled and significant bans will also be handed out."

Leeds announced changes to their home ticket policy earlier this week.The club are also hosting a live screening of this Saturday's Premier League opener against Manchester United, at the Centenary Pavilion.