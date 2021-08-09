NEW POLICY - Leeds United fans have been informed of a new home ticket policy for Elland Road games and a new pricing structure. Pic: Getty

Tickets for the Saturday August 21 visit of the Toffees, a Category A fixture, will go on sale to all 2021/22 My Leeds Members at 1pm on Tuesday August 10, following a review of the club's ticketing policy.

A spokesperson said: "The club has carried out a thorough review of the home ticketing policy ahead of the new campaign, including consultations with the Supporter Advisory Board and a benchmarking process against comparable clubs.

"Our objectives have been to ensure that access to tickets is fair to all members and to maintain our commitment to keeping football affordable whilst ensuring we remain competitive on the field in the long term."

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have frozen season ticket prices for the 10th season and say that puts them, on average, in the cheapest quartile of Premier League season tickets.

Children’s ticket prices in the Family Stand have also been frozen, meaning Under 11s can attend a game for £5 and Under 16s for £10, irrespective of match category.

Supporters with concession home season tickets who were due to pay increased prices due to a change in age category for the 2021/22 season have been informed that their 2020/21 concession is frozen, and they do not need to upgrade until the 2022/23 campaign.

The 'United for 20 Years' scheme which was due to end 2023/24 has been extended by a year due to last season taking place almost entirely behind closed doors.

Leeds have launched a ticket exchange to allow season ticket holders to resell tickets directly back to the club on a match-by-match basis and the club says it will 'dramatically increase' availability for members and ensure the stadium is as full as possible.

Ticket price rises which the club say are behind the prevailing rates of inflation, have been brought in for Category A and B matches for the first time since 2017 and a new category, A+, has been introduced to reflect Premier League demand.

For Category A+ games an adult will pay £35 for the Family Stand, £41 for the North and South Stands and East Stand upper wings and £47 for the West Stand.

Leeds insist match-by-match prices will still be, on average, in the cheapest third of the Premier League.

Other changes include a new membership tier, giving My Leeds+ members first priority on the ticket exchange along with exclusive digital content.

The buying window has moved to 1pm, a move the club says is in response to supporter demand to assist those who work and need to buy tickets at lunchtime.

Leeds have also made supporters aware that the Premier League's £30 cap on all adult away tickets may explain why a home supporter could be paying more for their ticket than an away fan in the West Stand.

The club's new policy, in full, is as follows:

- Approximately three weeks prior to the game tickets will go on sale to ALL 2021/22 My Leeds members, one ticket per Member, on a first come first served basis.

- The on-sale time for home tickets has been changed to 1pm to allow supporters to access the internet or call the ticket office more easily to be able to apply.

- Once all general admission tickets have sold out, the club will then allow season ticket holders to return their seats via the online Ticket Exchange. Season ticket holders can return their seat right up until 90 minutes prior to kick off.

- Approximately five days before the game, any tickets that have been returned via Ticket Exchange will be released for My Leeds+ members to purchase during a two-day priority window (one ticket per My Leeds+ member) on a first come first served basis. In the event that any tickets remain after the My Leeds+ priority period, they will then be made available to My Leeds members. An announcement will be made via leedsunited.com referencing these on-sale dates.

- Members are advised that when purchasing a home match ticket, the ticketing system will automatically calculate the ticket price based on your membership package. For example, an adult member will be charged the adult match ticket price. The calculated match ticket price cannot be amended or exchanged.

- Following further feedback from supporters there will be a restriction on the number of home tickets that can be purchased in one transaction online – this will be capped at 10 tickets, to still allow groups to arrange travel together.