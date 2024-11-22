Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United chairman and majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani has responded to a supporter's criticism on social networking site X.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exchange took place on Friday afternoon in response to Radrizzani's initial post, which implored X owner and billionaire Elon Musk to 'come and be Italy's President'.

An account on the social networking platform, appearing to belong to a Leeds fan, quoted Radrizzani's post, saying: "Oh my god this bloke actually used to own our club".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radrizzani, who was known for his intermittent posting online during his time at Elland Road, responded with a screengrab of the Championship league table from the 2017/18 season, shortly after becoming majority owner and prior to Marcelo Bielsa's arrival at the club that summer. Leeds' final position that year was 13th in the second tier.

The Italian's post invited a barrage of replies from Leeds supporters, many of whom were keen to point out the ex-chairman's shortcomings during his six-year spell as head of the club.

Radrizzani was bought out last year by then-minority partners 49ers Enterprises, following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League. The club enjoyed three seasons in the top flight before returning to the Championship and over the past two summer faced have been challenged to abide by Profitability and Sustainability Rules due to prior spending.

Last summer, manager Daniel Farke referenced 'sins of the past' when discussing why Leeds were unable to spend freely in the transfer market, appearing to cite previous deals as the reason for United's perceived frugality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing boardroom figures including chairman Paraag Marathe have also suggested Leeds' transfer dealings towards the end of Radrizzani's tenure meant the 49ers took control of a club with significant sums still owed to other clubs and players on large contracts.

"We inherited a credit card bill we had to take care of and we made sure we have the investment to be covered on that," the American said in a May 2024 interview.

Since his Leeds exit, Radrizzani has acquired a controlling stake in Italian Serie B club Sampdoria. Prior to leaving Leeds, though, the businessman unsuccessfully attempted to use Elland Road as collateral with an international bank, in his bid to take out a loan which would facilitate his purchase the Italian side. This move was not received well by Whites supporters. Radrizzani is also no longer involved with the Italian club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has remained relatively quiet on social media over the past year or so with the show of support for Musk his first post, on the platform formerly known as Twitter, since September.

Last year, Radrizzani responded publicly to similar ownership critiques by Leeds fans with the following statement: "We all did a good job for few years, at the end didn’t work. Now the Club is in good hands and I am sure will bounce back soon stronger..in few years these would be remembered as a phase to consolidate the club and make it bigger. Let's move on. MOT.

"I can say whatever I like, feel free to unfollow me", he added, in reply to another supporter.