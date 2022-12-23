Andrea Radrizzani has already given Leeds United 49ers takeover verdict as ‘I could see’ claim made
Leeds United news ahead of the January transfer window and amid ongoing 49ers talk.
49ers takeover talk has raised its head again today and here is a reminder of what Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has said on the matter.
Radrizzani previously told The Times: “At the moment we are 56% for Aser and 44% 49ers, but the 49ers have an option starting in January 2024 to become a majority shareholder.
“It makes me very proud and it gives the opportunity for a club like Leeds to be growing with the leadership of mine and over time more from the 49ers. We have a great relationship and we will continue to work together.”
Lee Bowyer ‘could see the potential’ in Leeds wonderkid
Former Leeds United midfielder, Lee Bowyer, has heaped praise on a promising young Whites player - Amari Miller. Miller, 20, has yet to make a first team appearance for Leeds.
Bowyer managed Birmingham from March 2021 to July 2022, with Miller signing for Leeds in June 2021. A one-time England international, Bowyer played for the Whites from 1996 to 2003.
Speaking to TalkSport, Bowyer said on the young man: “When we were fighting to stay in the division, there was a young lad there – Amari Miller. He’s a 17-year-old, under difficult circumstances I still gave him a few minutes here and there.
“I could see the potential he had. That summer we sold him to Leeds, I’d only been there five minutes. They sold him and brought a million into the club, or whatever it was.”