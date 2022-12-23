49ers takeover talk has raised its head again today and here is a reminder of what Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has said on the matter.

Radrizzani previously told The Times: “At the moment we are 56% for Aser and 44% 49ers, but the 49ers have an option starting in January 2024 to become a majority shareholder.

“It makes me very proud and it gives the opportunity for a club like Leeds to be growing with the leadership of mine and over time more from the 49ers. We have a great relationship and we will continue to work together.”

Lee Bowyer ‘could see the potential’ in Leeds wonderkid

Former Leeds United midfielder, Lee Bowyer, has heaped praise on a promising young Whites player - Amari Miller. Miller, 20, has yet to make a first team appearance for Leeds.

Bowyer managed Birmingham from March 2021 to July 2022, with Miller signing for Leeds in June 2021. A one-time England international, Bowyer played for the Whites from 1996 to 2003.

Speaking to TalkSport, Bowyer said on the young man: “When we were fighting to stay in the division, there was a young lad there – Amari Miller. He’s a 17-year-old, under difficult circumstances I still gave him a few minutes here and there.

