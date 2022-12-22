Your £170m Leeds United starting XI gallery after January - if latest transfer stories are true
Jesse Marsch and the Elland Road recruitment team could be in for a busy month of competing with Premier League rivals in the transfer window.
The January transfer window looks set to be a busy one for clubs across the Premier League, especially after the FIFA World Cup finals put so many new names in the shop window.
Leeds United have been linked with players across every position in their team, whether it’s to improve what Jesse Marsch already has at his disposal or to add strength in depth where it might otherwise be lacking. Central midfielders and left backs have been the biggest talking points while current players in the goalkeeper and wide positions have been linked with moves away.
Here we have taken a look at how the Elland Road starting XI might look at the end of the January transfer window if United are able to sign some of the players they’ve been linked with and keep a hold of their current top stars: