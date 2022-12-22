Jesse Marsch and the Elland Road recruitment team could be in for a busy month of competing with Premier League rivals in the transfer window.

The January transfer window looks set to be a busy one for clubs across the Premier League, especially after the FIFA World Cup finals put so many new names in the shop window.

Leeds United have been linked with players across every position in their team, whether it’s to improve what Jesse Marsch already has at his disposal or to add strength in depth where it might otherwise be lacking. Central midfielders and left backs have been the biggest talking points while current players in the goalkeeper and wide positions have been linked with moves away.

Here we have taken a look at how the Elland Road starting XI might look at the end of the January transfer window if United are able to sign some of the players they’ve been linked with and keep a hold of their current top stars:

GK - Illan Meslier Leeds' first choice stopper has been linked with moves to Tottenham and Man Utd in the press but the Whites areunder no pressure to sell and certainly wont want to lose the Frenchman mid-season.

RB- Rasmus Kristensen The Danish international has really nailed down the right back position since his £10m move from RB Salzburg in the summer so no need for the club to go out and find a replacement

CB - Robin Koch Another position that United are unlikely to prioritise is a right sided centre back although a bit more depth and competition to Koch might not go a miss with Cadiz's Momo Mbaye having previously been linked.

CB - Liam Cooper United's main priority in January will likely be a left back, which means they will have the choice of Cooper or Struijk at left centre-back with the skipper likely to remain first choice in the position