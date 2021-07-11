Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips has picked up the nickname of the Yorkshire Pirlo as a nod to former Italy legend Andrea Pirlo.

Pirlo's nation now stands in the way of England becoming European champions - and 42-year-old Pirlo picked out the forthcoming midfield clash between Phillips and Chelsea's Jorginho as one of his five key battles in Sunday night's final at Wembley.

Writing in The Mirror, Pirlo said of the Phillips versus Jorginho battle: "Both players do a such a good job protecting the defence and being that rock in midfield.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEGEND: Former Italy star Andrea Pirlo, pictured in charge of Juventus prior to the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta back in May. Photo by ALBERTO LINGRIA / AFP.

"Often this job can go unnoticed – but I think they have both been recognised this tournament and rightly so."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.