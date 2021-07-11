Phillips has started all six of England's games at this summer's European Championships and was only taken off in the second half of the quarter-final clash against Ukraine to avoid a booking which would have meant a suspension.

The 25-year-old will now be looking to help the Three Lions end 55 years of hurt by beating Italy in Sunday night's final at Wembley to lift a first major international tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

Ahead of Sunday's final, Leeds United released a brilliant video through their social media channels of Whites stars past and present sending their best wishes to midfielder, in addition to messages from chairman Andrea Radrizzani, vice chairman Paraag Marathe, director of football Victor Orta and also Phillips' family.

HUGE SUPPORT: For Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips from Whites stars past and present ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

