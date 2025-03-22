Leeds United return to action in just over one week with Swansea City the visitors to Elland Road next Saturday. Daniel Farke’s side retained top-spot going into the March international break and have just eight games to stay there, or at the very worst drop down into second.

Farke undoubtedly has enough quality in his squad to secure automatic promotion and will hope the two-week break can offer a chance for injured players to close in on a return. But the German will have some big selection calls to make and while he generally calls on a trusted core, there could be a tweak or two to keep it fresh.

Leeds are in the fortunate position of having top-level quality throughout their entire squad and when Farke comes to picking each starting line-up, more will go into it than simply weighing up who is the better player on paper. But the YEP has attempted to draw up what it believes is the strongest possible team when everyone is back fit.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier The 24-year-old's season has been littered with errors but Farke has stuck by him, and that trust was rewarded with some excellent saves against the likes of Watford and Coventry City. Still a little shaky but it would be a massive surprise to see him dropped now. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Last weekend's equaliser was Bogle's fifth goal of an excellent debut campaign in West Yorkshire, with the right-back bringing a huge improvement in attacking threat down that side. Has really shored up defensively too, avoiding a 10th booking and subsequent ban in a physical clash against Millwall. Photo: Harry Murphy Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Mr Consistent this season, at least after a somewhat shaky opening couple of matches. The Welshman has started every league game and physically dominated virtually every opposition striker. Has looked equally comfortable alongside Pascal Struijk or Ethan Ampadu. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk Probably had one of his worst games at Portsmouth earlier this month but been excellent for large parts. Can go a little under the radar due to the nature of his defending but is crucial, both in and out of possession. Turned up with one or two massive goals too as Leeds' main set-piece threat. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo The goal at Millwall was officially an own-goal but all of Firpo's making, with the left-back so often popping up in positions left-backs tend to avoid. Another who has scored big goals as someone opposition wingers are finding increasingly hard to defend against. | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . CM: Ethan Ampadu Leeds fans will be desperate to see their captain back playing after the international break, following a second serious knee injury of the season. His midfield bite has been missed in games where opponents have gone for the physical approach. Better used in midfield than at centre-back, partly because of a selection decision further forward. | Getty Images Photo Sales