Ambulance service statement after Leeds United fan's 'fall from height' during Chelsea FA Cup clash

A Leeds United fan was taken to hospital after falling during the Whites' FA Cup match with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth
Published 29th Feb 2024, 08:25 GMT
A Leeds United fan 'fell from a height' while watching his side's match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, it has been confirmed

London Ambulance service have confirmed that a Leeds United fan was taken to hospital after falling from height at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Police, stewards and paramedics were seen entering the away end during the first half of Leeds' FA Cup clash with Chelsea, amid reports that a supporter had fallen from the top tier of the Shed End.

Leeds released a statement during the game confirming an incident had occurred and police later revealed an individual had been hospitalised and their family had been notified.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service has told the YEP that a fall was the cause of the fans' injuries. A statement said: "Shortly before 8pm on Wednesday 28th February, we received reports that a person had fallen from a height at Chelsea football club in Fulham Road.

“Alongside colleagues from St John Ambulance and doctors from the club, an ambulance crew on scene treated a man before taking him to a London Major trauma centre."