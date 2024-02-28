Police issue statement after Leeds United fan is taken to hospital after Chelsea FA Cup incident
The Met Police have confirmed that a Leeds United supporter was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in the away end at Chelsea.
Police, stewards and paramedics were seen going into the away end during the first half of the FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge and the club later released a statement, saying: "Leeds United can confirm an incident involving a Leeds United supporter occurred in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge during the first-half of tonight’s FA Cup game. The incident is being investigated and is in the hands of the emergency services."
Police have told the YEP that they are awaiting updates on the fan's condition, but his family have been made aware of the incident. A spokesperson said: "Officers, alongside paramedics and staff from Chelsea FC, responded to an injured man in the away end during the match with Leeds United on Wednesday, 28 February.
"The man was taken to hospital for treatment. We await an update on his condition. His family has been informed."