Leeds United's young Thorp Arch hopefuls are set to become stars of the small screen this week on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

A first look at behind-the-scenes footage captured during last season’s Leeds United Under-23 campaign reveals plenty of thrills and spills from the youngsters’ beginning to the 2021/22 campaign.

Narrated by Vinnie Jones and produced by Neo Studios, the first two episodes of ‘Academy Dreams’ feature unseen interviews with Joe Gelhardt, Victor Orta, Charlie Cresswell, Mark Jackson and several other Leeds youngsters including Lewis Bate, Crysencio Summerville, Sean McGurk, Amari Miller and Nohan Kenneh.

Joe Gelhardt (L) and Sam Greenwood (R) feature in the first two episodes of Vinnie Jones-narrated documentary series 'Academy Dreams: Leeds United'. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Episode One introduces the team’s key players and head coach Jackson, whilst discovering Gelhardt’s Merseyside roots and Kenneh’s remarkable journey as a refugee, as well as cameos from first-teamers Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper.

The squad’s opening day win at Selhurst Park over Crystal Palace Under-23s, as well as various other fixtures, treats viewers to behind-the-scenes footage in the dressing room, at the training ground and on the pitch.

Episode Two covers Leo Hjelde’s arrival last summer, as well as the budding relationship of housemates McGurk and Bate – both summer 2021 additions living away from home for the first time.

The youngsters are sometimes caught off-guard going about their daily lives, which provides an air of authenticity, including one particularly humorous scene self-shot by McGurk.

Candid interviews with a number of the youngsters will give Leeds fans an insight into the personalities behind the talent at Thorp Arch.