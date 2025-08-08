Daniel Farke’s Leeds United side return to the top-flight of English football when they face Everton at Elland Road on Monday 18 August. There will be a rampant atmosphere at the famous stadium as ‘Marching On Together’ pumps out loudly in front of the Sky Sports cameras once again and Leeds fans all over will be hoping their side can cope with the fight and survive a relegation battle.

Shearer is a Premier League champion with Blackburn Rovers but he is best known for his legendary stint in the North East with his boyhood side Newcastle. Leeds have someone in their squad the record Premier League goalscorer can relate to after Sean Longstaff signed for the Whites this summer. And Shearer had a lot to say about the Geordie signing for the newly promoted side.

"I found it really interesting when I looked at his Instagram, the post he put out and everything he said I sort of related and understood," Shearer explained. "He's achieved his dream, he won a trophy with Newcastle, played at St James' Park for his boyhood club so for him that's been amazing. I guess all good things have to come to an end and he went with the very best wishes of everyone.

"Everyone appreciated what he's done for Newcastle and Leeds have signed a really, really good lad. A talented lad who will do well, and I wish him well because for a young boy coming through the ranks at Newcastle and achieved his dream like he has, it's been great to watch. I understand why he wanted to leave and play first-team football. When Joelinton, Tonali and Bruno are all fit, there aren't many, if any better in the Premier League."

Shearer expects Leeds to be in a relegation fight this season, but does he think Farke can keep the club up? Below is where he thinks each side will finish during the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

