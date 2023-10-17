All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United ahead of their return to action.

Leeds United are now just days away from returning to action after the international break. We are now in the final two days of the international period, and club football returns this weekend.

It returns with a bang for the Whites, who head to Carrow Road to take on a Norwich City side who are currently just two points worse off. Both teams harbour promotion hopes for this season, and that should make it a fascinating encounter in the South-East. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both clubs.

Elland Road ownership

New Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises are expected to assume ownership of Elland Road from previous owner Andrea Raddrizani, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

Hay wrote: “As yet, there are no updates on Companies House about a change of ownership, but the 49ers’ buy-out of Radrizzani included an agreement for the group to acquire 100 per cent of Elland Road and sources with knowledge of the deal — speaking anonymously to protect confidentiality agreements — have told The Athletic that the handover is due to be registered at Companies House in the near future,”

Bamford competition

Patrick Bamford will face a tough battle to regain his position as a guaranteed Leeds starter, according to journalist Dean Jones.

“It’s good to have competition for places,” he told GiveMeSport. “It’s probably good that Bamford isn’t the shoo-in he once was. I think it’s important that Leeds aren’t in that situation anymore because it doesn’t seem to benefit them. Bamford can be a bit of either a streaky player or an inconsistent player.

