Dan James played the full match as Leeds suffered a first defeat in nine at Millwall.

Leeds approached Wednesday night’s Championship clash at The Den on an eight-game unbeaten run but facing an upwardly-mobile Lions side who had won their last three games by a goal to nil.

Despite dominating possession, Leeds became the latest team to suffer a 1-0 defeat to the Lions as Japhet Tanganga’s volley from a 40th-minute free-kick and Jake Cooper headed assist proved the only goal of the game.

Leeds thought they had equalised midway through the second-half through when Joel Piroe converted from close range but the Dutch striker was flagged offside and 75 per cent of the game’s possession ultimately counted for nothing for Daniel Farke’s men.

The Whites only served up four shots on target but United had 14 attempts at goal and James felt that converting chances as opposed to creating them was the main issue.

The winger also admitted that his third-placed side must now bounce back in Saturday’s hosting of QPR which represents the last game before the November international break.

"It's tough to take,” said James post-match to LUTV. “I thought we dominated a lot of the game, unfortunately we didn't come away with anything today.

"We knew it was a tough one coming into it and we conceded from a set piece which is obviously disappointing and I thought we went on to create chances, we just couldn't get the ball over the line and we've just got to bounce back from this now on Saturday."

Pressed on Millwall being good at defending 1-0 leads, James admitted: "Definitely. I think they have kept a lot of clean sheets, they have limited chances to teams that have come. But I thought we created a lot of chances today, we just didn't put them away."