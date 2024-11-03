The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Saturday’s easy win against Plymouth.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United were as comfortable as they ever will be in their victory over Plymouth Argyle. The Whites had the game won by the 38th minute and could easily have sent Wayne Rooney and co home on the wrong end of a truly humbling scoreline. Here's the YEP take on another Elland Road victory.

Good day

Ao Tanaka

The midfielder has oozed class so far since making his first start for the Whites. He makes football look easy. And fun. Once again it was very difficult to pick fault in his game. There was maybe a misplaced pass but not much else. Argyle sitting so deep allowed him to roam forward and join in the creativity around the area.

Joel Piroe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, we know he can score, but this performance was much more like it too. He battled, gave defenders a difficult time, linked up with team-mates, created a chance for Sam Chambers and caused mayhem ahead of Brenden Aaronson's goal. His own was one of the easiest he will score but they all count.

Bad day

Mateo Joseph

On a day when his main rival for the number 9 shirt scored and played well, Joseph just couldn't get anything going. Shots were blocked, crosses went elsewhere and his frustration was evident at full-time. He needs a goal to get going again.

Wayne Rooney

A second 3-0 defeat at Elland Road in 2024 for Rooney, who was sacked on the back of the first one. Yet again he heard it all from Leeds fans for the vast majority of the afternoon, though he later claimed he hadn't heard anything. His game plan failed early on and there was no way back.

Adam Forshaw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a player as committed and professional as Forshaw, returning to Elland Road and leaving without seeing so much as a shot go towards the Leeds goal will have been galling. He tried chasing around and getting stuck in but Argyle were well beaten early on. It was not a happy homecoming.

Off-camera moments

Adam Forshaw reacquainting himself with security staff.

Wayne Rooney losing his bearings and needing directing towards the pitch. The Plymouth boss took some stick from assembled Leeds fans as he got off the coach.

Joel Piroe debuting a new blond hair-do as Leeds arrived in their blue track suits.

“Championship record score is 8-0, a stat we might need for later” - a pessimistic Plymouth Argyle staff member ahead of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ao Tanaka providing a world-class touch to find Sam Chambers as the team went through their possession game in the warm-up. The ball was mid-air, flashing past the Japan international when he stuck out a boot to glance it to Chambers.

Ed Wootten giving Illan Meslier a thumbs up after the keeper dived full length to expertly touch a shot onto his post in the warm-up.

Mateo Joseph trying a sneaky no-look nutmeg on an unaware Karl Darlow, failing and getting a look of disdain from the keeper. Seconds later he tried it on Struijk, succeeded and celebrated before heading down the tunnel as the warm-up ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willy Gnonto and his mascot having a little chat about what was presumably a celebration request for the winger from the youngster.

Aaronson going to Wober for a hug as Leeds celebrated their third goal.

Rodon and Firpo having angry words as they came off at half-time, Gnonto getting in the way to push the latter down the tunnel and Mateo Joseph putting a hand on Rodon's shoulder.

Forshaw catching up with Max Wober and Mateo Joseph as the Plymouth players came out well ahead of their hosts for the second half. The West Stand responding as they realised Sam Chambers was being called back to the bench to get ready for a debut. Pal Charlie Crew gave him a pat on the back as he got his instructions from Edmund Riemer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mateo Joseph giving his shirt to a ballboy and then heading for the tunnel as his team-mates took in the applause of the stadium on a lap of the pitch. Ampadu was waiting to give the striker a hug before he headed down the tunnel.

Farke giving his wisdom to Charlie Crew after the youngster's Elland Road debut.

Gnonto and Meslier insisting Josuha Guilavogui did the wave. The duo tried to force Gnonto to do so too and he made them think he would, then backed out. Pascal Struijk then sent Crew to have a go.