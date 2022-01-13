United's Argentine head coach was without the services of nine injured players for last Sunday's FA Cup clash against the Irons, Patrick Bamford finding himself back on the sidelines due to picking up an injury below his hip in training.
That meant Bielsa was without his four main striker options, Bamford out along with Joe Gelhardt (ankle), Rodrigo (heel) and Tyler Roberts (muscle).
Young Sam Greenwood started upfront against the Hammers but was then added to the extensive list after picking up an injury against the Irons.
Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Pascal Struijk (foot), Jamie Shackleton (Achilles) and Charlie Cresswell (shoulder) were also missing and Leeds then lost the services of Junior Firpo in the contest following a collision of heads with keeper Illan Meslier.
Firpo revealed after the game that he had felt a bit dizzy and was later feeling fine but there are concussion protocols that must be followed.
In addition to the huge amount of injuries, United's Spanish international defender Diego Llorente is suspended for this weekend's league rematch against the Irons having picked up five bookings, in addition to Roberts who is also banned but injured anyway.
That means there are doubts about 12 players and this is how Leeds could line up in Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash at the London Stadium.