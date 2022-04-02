'A good run now' - Liam Cooper on his Leeds United return and his Patrick Bamford prediction

Cooper has not featured for Leeds since injuring his hamstring in the 2-2 draw at home to Brentford on December 5 but the skipper was an unused substitute in the epic 3-2 win at Wolves before the international break.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch has since revealed that both Cooper and also Kalvin Phillips are close to being 90-minutes fit ahead of today's return to Premier League action against Southampton but Cooper has also shared some words on newly inured striker Patrick Bamford ahead of his own return.

Bamford had been playing with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months but returned to the side following a three-month lay off as a second-half substitute in last month's 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

READY TO ROLL: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The Whites no 9 then played the first half of the 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City and again lined up in the XI for the following weekend's clash at Wolves but the striker ruptured his plantar fascia midway through the first half.

The 28-year-old was taken off in the 23rd minute and Leeds now expect the no 9 to be sidelined for six weeks.

"We were all gutted for Patrick Bamford who had to come off injured," said Cooper in Saturday's matchday programme notes.

"He'd worked so hard to get back to fitness and he's been so unlucky this season.

"This experience will make him stronger going forward and we as a group are all behind him."

Cooper later added: "Personally, I'm delighted to be back in contention for today's game with Southampton following injury and we want to continue on this winning run now.

"We've all got a lot of confidence and we believe we can go on a good run between now and the end of the season."