Hoffenheim star Georginio Rutter has already told Leeds United what they would be getting. The Whites have ‘agreed’ a deal for the striker, according to reports.

He is a France under-21 international, and he has attracted the attention of plenty of clubs, but we are edging closer to an official announcement. Ahead of then, it’s worth taking a look back on what Rutter said during an interview with Scouted Football earlier this year.

Speaking about his style of play, he said: “I can play with my back to goal when needed (to help the team push up), but I also like to drift out wide and attack spaces as a winger. I’m a mix of all that. But I would say that things can change depending on the team you play for and what is happening during the game. I can also add that I’m a generous player – I run a lot.”

Rutter has grabbed plenty of headlines in Germany for his performances, hitting the ground running following his 2021 arrival from Rennes, but he hasn’t got carried away with the plaudits, adding: “I didn’t think it would happen this fast. I don’t necessarily realise what I’m showing on the pitch, the emotions that I give to the fans.