Leeds United's Rodrigo in action against West Ham. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Marcelo Bielsa's outfit were handed a third defeat in six league games last weekend thanks to a late strike from West Ham's Michail Antonio at Elland Road.

Leeds have been successful in the EFL Cup on two occasions so far but are yet to take their first three-point haul of the 2021/22 campaign in league action.

United enjoyed an impressive term last year, finishing ninth in the club's first season back in the Premier League for 16 years but are yet to hit similar heights following the summer reset.

The LS11 side sit inside the top flight relegation zone amid the early season exchanges and will be looking to turn things around with the visit of Watford to West Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon.

Bielsa's men have suffered with injuries along with facing the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and the Hammers - who are all featuring in Europe this season - but were left disappointed by draws against Burnley and Newcastle United.

"We are a group with experienced players," Rodrigo reflected on whether any doubts could creep in.

"We have lived these kinds of situations in our careers before. I think we have the feeling we are close to winning. We just have to continue to work hard looking for the next one.

"We have to forget today [West Ham] and stay together. I'm sure things are going to be better for us soon. This is part of football. This kind of situation and moment.

"It is true after six games we haven't achieved the win yet, but we are really close. This is football. We are together. We are looking forward to the next game."

Asked about an impressive debut for academy product Charlie Cresswell against West Ham amid the defensive injury crisis, Rodrigo added: "It was a great debut for Cressy, especially because he only knew he was going to play 40 minutes before the game, when he found out Luke Ayling wasn't going to play.

"I think we have to congratulate him for his performance. I am really happy for him. He is a really good guy. Unfortunately we couldn't achieve the win [for him]."