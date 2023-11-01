42 famous Leeds United fans, ranked by net worth - actors, singers and sports legends

Leeds United got supporters' weekends off to a brilliant start this weekend with a convincing 4-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville both bagged braces in the early kick-off on Saturday, which had been moved from its original slot at the request of police.

The win marked a quick bounce back from defeat at Stoke City last time out and another sign that Daniel Farke's era at the Whites is beginning to pick up pace. The Yorkshire Evening Post runs through 45 famous Leeds United fans, ranked by net worth, who no doubt will have enjoyed the taste of derby success over the weekend.