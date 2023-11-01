Leeds news you can trust since 1890
42 famous Leeds United fans, ranked by net worth - actors, singers and sports legends

Leeds United supporters had a lot to cheer about over the weekend and these Hollywood stars, pop singers and sports legends will have enjoyed the 4-1 derby win.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 1st Nov 2023, 18:26 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 18:36 GMT

Leeds United got supporters' weekends off to a brilliant start this weekend with a convincing 4-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville both bagged braces in the early kick-off on Saturday, which had been moved from its original slot at the request of police.

The win marked a quick bounce back from defeat at Stoke City last time out and another sign that Daniel Farke's era at the Whites is beginning to pick up pace. The Yorkshire Evening Post runs through 45 famous Leeds United fans, ranked by net worth, who no doubt will have enjoyed the taste of derby success over the weekend.

Estimated net worth - £1m

1. Rune Temte - Actor

Estimated net worth - £1m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

2. Jack P Shepherd - Actor

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

3. Mike Bushell, Presenter

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

4. Jonathan Brownlee, Athlete

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

5. Alistair Brownlee, Athlete

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £2m

6. Miniminter, YouTuber

Reported net worth - £2m Photo: Getty Images

