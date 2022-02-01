@marshyleeds Leeds (lack of) transfers: Whether it’s Radrizzani, Orta or even Bielsa you want to blame, as a fanbase, it’s time to move on. Last thing the club or players need is a toxic environment (always worse on socials than a matchday) Situation isn’t the best, but is FAR from the worst.

@SteffensenRoy Leeds have 8 players coming back very soon. No transfer window can buy you that. We know we have the quality needed to finish top 10 this season. We’re only 4 points behind 10th with all injuries we’ve had. I don’t think Bielsa wants new players in that won’t improve first 11.

@nigelwalton01 As it seems Leeds will not be investing in this transfer window my stubborn Yorkshireman stance will look at it this way. The three most expensive summer transfers of Grealish, Lukaku and Sancho have shown throwing money about doesn't always solve the issue. Trust in the method.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa gives out instructions. Pic: Getty

@EastStandUpper There's no point whining on here about transfers... so, here's a pointless whine about transfers: Newcastle have spent 100m this month. Burnley have signed an international striker. Everton have replaced their manager. The idea we, on 22 points, would do *nothing* is nuts. #lufc

@padwar11 I think we would of all liked to have seen a couple of players come through the door during this transfer window, however I do still feel we will stay in the division with this current group of players. #LUFC #MOT

@chrisgalton In Bielsa we trust (and Radz and Kinnear and Orta). Laughable that some fans seem to be wanting anyone who’s going to another club! Keep the faith, we’ll be fine. #lufc #alaw #mot

@soppy13mot Four transfer windows failing to sign a midfielder. Yet again Klich has that weight on his shoulders. This man will go down as one of the club’s greatest EVER servants. A constant while those around him are in and out with injuries and filling in from other positions. #lufc

@AlanLeaf3 Let's not forget who turned Phillips into "World Class" and who bought Raffa at a snip. He made it clear that he doesn't like the Jan sales. Trust in Senor Bielsa. We might not like it however, he DOES know better than us. #MOT #LUFC

@Jezaldinho Key word here is injuries. I admire MB’s faith and in a perfect world I agree we’re more than good enough to stay up. However this is @LUFC and it wouldn’t surprise me if we rolled into another injury crisis for the 2nd half of the season. It’s a huge risk not strengthening.

@ChattingLeeds What a horrible window for Leeds United, turning down to chance to get Van De Beek and Winks, fixating on Aaronson when it was never going to get done and not having other options as back up! But oh well, we will still stay up but we need a massive overhaul in the summer! #LUFC

@nick0510 Big gamble last night by @lufc, we needed midfielders, the whole world can see we need midfield players, we are in a battle for the rest of the season.