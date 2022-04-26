In a dramatic game at Bramall Lane, the Whites claimed a victory over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United that sealed their first top flight title in nearly twenty years.

Whites striker Rod Wallace deflected a bizarre equaliser into Mel Rees' net after Alan Cork gave the Blades the lead. With the scores level at the break, United went after the game ferociously and took a deserved lead through a Jon Newsome header before another freak deflection levelled the scores for the Whites' South Yorkshire neighbours as Lee Chapman turned the ball into his own net at the near post.

But it was Sheffield defender Brian Gayle who had the last say by heading the ball into his own net under pressure from Eric Cantona. Leading 3-2, Leeds saw the game out to go four points clear at the top of the table and it was over to second-placed Manchester United to match the Whites' win.

Defeat for the Lancashire side at Anfield later that day confirmed Leeds as the winners of the 1991-1992 First Division.

1. Sheffield United 2-3 Leeds United Carl Shutt and Lee Chapman challenge for the ball.

2. Sheffield United 2-3 Leeds United Carl Shutt and Rod Wallace celebrate with Eric Cantona.

3. Sheffield United 2-3 Leeds United Jon Newsome chases the ball.

4. Sheffield United 2-3 Leeds United Howard Wilkinson on the bench with Eric Cantona and Gordon Strachan.