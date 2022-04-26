Much has changed since Leeds United last claimed a major honour in English football. On this day thirty years ago, the Whites were crowned First Division champions following a 3-2 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Leeds were one point ahead of arch-rivals Manchester United before kick-off, knowing victory would force Alex Ferguson's side to match Leeds' result against Liverpool later that afternoon, or hand the title to the Whites.

SPEEDO: Much-loved midfielder Gary Speed evades a Sheffield United challenge on the day Leeds were crowned 1991/92 First Division champions (Photo: Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

It was the club's bright yellow change strip which Leeds adorned on the day but the game itself was anything but a sunny affair. Leeds were jittery and conceded the first goal as Blades striker Alan Cork reacted quickest inside the Whites' penalty area.

Gordon Strachan's quick-thinking at a short free-kick allowed Leeds to draw level before the break as Rod Wallace tore through. Sheffield United attempted to clear the danger, but as the ball ricocheted back off Gary Speed's shin, it was diverted into the unguarded net by Wallace, who did not know a great deal about the finish.

After Jon Newsome's stooping header made it 2-1 to the visitors, those of a Leeds persuasion could taste a first league title in 18 years, but Howard Wilkinson's side were made to work for it.

Lee Chapman's own goal during the second half left Leeds needing a third and it arrived in somewhat comical fashion.

LEVEL: Rod Wallace evened the score for Leeds United during the first half at Bramall Lane on April 26, 1992 (Photo: Allsport/Getty Images)

Pursued by Wallace and substitute Eric Cantona, Blades captain Brian Gayle headed into his own net as he retreated towards goal. Later that day, Manchester United lost for the third league game in-a-row, falling to a 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

The championship was Leeds United's and celebrations began without delay. Tony Dorigo and David Batty were due to leave for Russia with the England squad, but Three Lions manager Graham Taylor permitted an immediate return to Leeds where they would join the festivities at Roundhay's Flying Pizza with the rest of the squad.

Despite a week of indulgence and jubilation, Leeds negotiated a 1-0 win over Norwich City at a carnival atmosphere Elland Road, a day which birthed some iconic Leeds United imagery; in particular, the snap of Gary Speed and David Batty grinning from ear-to-ear, each holding the First Division trophy inside the home dressing room, as well as captain Gordon Strachan hoisting the honour aloft.

Leeds would go on to win the 1992 Charity Shield, but major honours have been in short supply in the 30 years that followed. The club's second tier triumph in 2020 was the first opportunity an entire generation of Leeds supporters had to celebrate a truly consequential achievement.

CHAMPS: Leeds United's Class of 1992 lift the First Division title at Elland Road (Photo: Getty Images)

Several owners, tens of managers and hundreds of players have passed through Elland Road since Leeds were last crowned England's finest club side, but the support has remained. This year, a season in which there has been comparatively less excitement, spent largely at the opposite end of the table, the club's average attendance surpasses the figure which saw Leeds lift their last title. Even in the third tier, average gates never dipped below 23,000.