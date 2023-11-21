20 presents you can buy Leeds United fans for Christmas

People across the country are now buying Christmas presents and with Black Friday just around the corner, here are 20 gifts you can buy for Leeds United fans

For some Leeds United supporters, 2023 will have flown by, while others will remember relegation from the Premier League as a long and drawn-out ordeal. Whatever the case, with November hurtling on by, Christmas is coming fast.

The year is at least ending on signs of promise from Daniel Farke's side after a slow start to the Championship season. No matter the form of the team, the love for the Yorkshire club from fans always remains ardent.

Many Leeds United supporters would love nothing more than a football-themed gift under the tree this festive period. The Yorkshire Evening Post looks through the official Leeds United store to pick out 20 of the best gift ideas for your loved ones.

1 . LUFC 20cm Gonk Plush - £15 A cuddly friend for Leeds United fans of all ages. Photo: Leeds United Store

2 . Street Sign Construction Toy - £30 A hands-on craft present that will then make a wall decoration. Photo: Leeds United Store

3 . Terrace Gnome - £28 This smiley chap looks to be enjoying a win at Elland Road as he watches on from the terrace. Photo: Leeds United Store

4 . Crest Pop It Tray - £9 These fiddly toys are all the range with the kids these days. Photo: Leeds United Store

5 . LUFC Mens Yellow Watch - £45 This snazzy watch would make a Leeds United fan look a real bobby dazzler. Photo: Leeds United Store