18 Premier League free agents available to Leeds United including ex-Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Burnley men

Leeds United head into the international break on the back of a 0-0 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 5th Sep 2023, 18:25 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 18:36 BST

Leeds United turned to Daniel Farke following their relegation to the Championship. The German boss knows what it takes to get promoted from the second tier having guided Norwich City up twice.

He has been a busy man over recent times on the transfer front bringing in new faces to put his own stamp on the squad. The Whites have also cut ties with a number of players to free up space and funds. The Whites boss has yet to suggest if the free agent market is something he will look into but a number of experienced players remain without a club following their respective releases.

Here is a look at the 18 free agents released by Premier League sides who remain available to Leeds and others - although some of these stars are likely to be out of the Elland Road club’s reach. Take a look...

1. David De Gea

2. Jesse Lingard

3. Jean-Philippe Gbamin

4. Axel Tuanzebe

