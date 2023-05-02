Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United players past and present bid farewell to Victor Orta in four-word statement

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca and former Whites man Mateusz Klich have paid tribute to departing director of football Victor Orta

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:55 BST- 2 min read

The pair took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to show their appreciation for the 44-year-old, who has left Leeds by mutual consent following chairman and majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani’s admission that change was needed.

“I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years,” Radrizzani said in a club statement.

“However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club.”

Mateusz Klich embraces Victor Orta at Elland Road (Pic: @cli5hy / Instagram)Mateusz Klich embraces Victor Orta at Elland Road (Pic: @cli5hy / Instagram)
Orta had been in post for almost six years since the beginning of Radrizzani’s premiership as the club’s sole owner. The Spaniard has chosen to leave Elland Road in the wake of supporter dissent, with the team outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Compatriot Roca, signed last summer from FC Bayern Munchen, posted a picture of the pair on social media following news of Orta’s exit. The midfielder captioned his post: “Thank you, Victor. Always grateful”. Meanwhile, recently-departed Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich shared a picture of the two embracing on the pitch following the Whites’ draw with West Ham United earlier this season, a game which marked an end to Klich’s time at Elland Road.

The Polish international was one of Orta’s first, and most successful, signings as director of football, before agreeing to mutually terminate his deal in January and join Major League Soccer franchise DC United after falling out of favour under Jesse Marsch.

Leeds midfielder Marc Roca posted a picture on social media after Victor Orta's departure had been announced by the club (Pic: @marcroca_21 / Instagram)Leeds midfielder Marc Roca posted a picture on social media after Victor Orta's departure had been announced by the club (Pic: @marcroca_21 / Instagram)
