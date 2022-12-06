13 brilliant photos of Jesse Marsch showing Leeds United passion this season

Brilliant photos of Jesse Marsch in the Premier League this season

Leeds United have had a particularly inconsistent first half to the Premier League campaign, however have certainly enjoyed some brilliant memories already. Despite suffering defeat to the likes of Fulham, Brentford and Leicester, the Whites also thrashed Chelsea, as well as beating Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 1998.

While the club still remain towards the bottom of the table - only two points above the relegation zone - the fans continue to show their great support for the players and so does the manager.

Jesse Marsch has come under some criticism during his time at Elland Road but is well known for his passion and animated celebrations on the touchline. The American has been in Yorkshire for less than ten months but has already shown his love and care for the club.

With only weeks to go until Leeds United return to club action, we take a look at some brilliant photos of Marsch over the past few months.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

05/11 - Leeds United claim 4-3 win over Bournemouth Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

29/10 - Jesse Marsch cheering on Leeds United vs Liverpool Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

05/11 - Celebrations vs Bournemouth Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images