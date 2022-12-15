A look ahead to the January transfer window at Leeds United.

The World Cup is drawing to a close as France and Argentina battle it out on Sunday in the final. Leeds United duo Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams both played for USA as they reached the Round of 16, whilst Rasmus Kristensen featured for Denmark but didn’t get out of the group.

As with every major tournament, hidden gems emerge and players earn big moves afterwards and the Whites have the chance to sign some of the stars from Qatar in the upcoming January transfer window. The Yorkshire club remain too close to the Premier League relegation zone for comfort (two points above) and have the opportunity to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

Jesse Marsch will have been keeping close tabs on the tournament, especially on USA, and here is a look at 10 players who he could try and sign for Leeds next month....

1. Azzedine Ounahi The 22-year-old midfielder helped Morocco reach the semi-finals and Angers will face a battle to keep hold of him now.

2. Sergino Dest He struggles for game time on loan at AC Milan from Barcelona. Could Marsch throw him a lifeline at Leeds?

3. Ritsu Doan The Freiburg winger caught the eye for Japan and helped them reach the Round of 16.

4. Borna Sosa The left wing-back has impressed for Croatia and is currently on the books of Stuttgart but for how much longer remains to be seen.