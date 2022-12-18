A look ahead to the January transfer window as Leeds United and Premier League rivals prepare for business.

Leeds United are two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League and will be eager to pick up more wins when they return to the action following the World Cup break. First up for the Whites is a home clash against Manchester City at Elland Road.

Wolves are currently bottom of the table after a tough start but will be hoping new boss Julen Lopetegui can keep them up. Southampton and Nottingham Forest then occupy the final two places in the bottom three.

Everton and West Ham then sit between Leeds and 18th position, whilst all teams from 9th place down are in danger of getting dragged into the battle as the season goes on.

Events of the upcoming January transfer window will have a big say on who survives this term and clubs are at risk of losing some key assets. Here is a look at 10 players who could leave....

1. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace His contract at Crystal Palace expires at the end of the season and the Eagles risk losing him for free next year if they don’t sell him in January. Photo Sales

2. Adama Traore, Wolves He has been linked with a switch to Leeds and Tottenham Hotspur next month. Photo Sales

3. Ivan Toney, Brentford The Bees face a battle to keep hold of their key striker in every transfer window as he continues to fire in the goals. Photo Sales

4. James Maddison, Leicester City Newcastle United wanted him last summer and Leicester will be sweating over his future once again this winter. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales