A look ahead to the January transfer window at Leeds United

Leeds United have the chance to bolster their squad with some signings in the upcoming January transfer window. The Whites are too close to the relegation zone in the Premier League for comfort and could look to add more quality into their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

They have the opportunity to offload some players to help free up space and funds as well. Youngsters could also head out of the exit door at Elland Road to get some experience under their belts.

Jesse Marsch’s side take on Real Sociedad this evening in a friendly as they prepare for their return to league action. The likes of Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, Helder Costa, Leif Davis, Kiko Casilla and Dan James left over the summer and it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that more could follow suit this winter. Here is a look at 10 players who could leave Leeds next month.

1. Cody Drameh His long-term future at Leeds is up in the air and the likes of Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Middlesbrough and Norwich City have been mentioned as potential suitors. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Mateusz Klich He is understood to be on the radar of MLS club DC United, who are managed by Wayne Rooney. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

3. Adam Forshaw The midfielder is no longer guaranteed first-team minutes at Elland Road. Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Jack Harrison He was heavily linked with Newcastle over the summer and it will be interesting to see if they rekindle their interest in him this winter. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales