10 players who could leave Leeds United in January including £13m transfer - gallery
A look ahead to the January transfer window at Leeds United
Leeds United have the chance to bolster their squad with some signings in the upcoming January transfer window. The Whites are too close to the relegation zone in the Premier League for comfort and could look to add more quality into their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.
They have the opportunity to offload some players to help free up space and funds as well. Youngsters could also head out of the exit door at Elland Road to get some experience under their belts.
Jesse Marsch’s side take on Real Sociedad this evening in a friendly as they prepare for their return to league action. The likes of Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, Helder Costa, Leif Davis, Kiko Casilla and Dan James left over the summer and it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that more could follow suit this winter. Here is a look at 10 players who could leave Leeds next month.