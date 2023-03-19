Leeds United can count on the support of some famous supporters as they battle to stay in the Premier League.

Leeds United supporters will be hoping their side can build on the impressive win at Wolverhampton Wanderers and preserve their Premier League status after the international break.

Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling, Rasmus Kristensen and Rodrigo all scored in the 4-2 victory at Molineux as the Whites remained two points clear of the relegation zone and gave themselves a platform on which to build a successful battle against relegation into the Championship.

One thing Javi Gracia and his players can count on between now and the end of the season is the unwavering support of the Elland Road faithful and a travelling support that has filled out away ends around the country throughout the first seven months of the campaign.

The Whites can also call upon the backing of several eye-catching names with supporters from the world of television, radio, music and film.

The Evening Post takes a look at ten famous supporters and their reported net worth.

Jack P Shepherd - Coronation Street Actor Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

Jonny Brownlee - Team GB Triathlete Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

Alistair Brownlee - Team GB Triathlete Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

Jon Richardson - Comedian Estimated net worth: £3.4 million