Goals from Mateo Joseph (2) and Sonny Perkins ensured Leeds restored a three-point lead at the top of Premier League 2 Division 2 ahead of promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

The Whites named a strong line-up featuring Archie Gray, Perkins, Joseph and in-form Darko Gyabi. The latter, a £5 million summer signing, has established himself as a standout in several fixtures for the Under-21s and produced another imperious performance in the middle.

Somewhat less imposing, but equally impactful, winger Charlie Allen added two assists setting up Joseph in each half for his 14th and 15th league goals of the campaign.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on February 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

It was Allen's industrious work down the right flank which yielded the game's opener, slipping in between two defenders before laying finding Joseph, recent England Under-20 call-up recipient.

The Spanish-born forward needed only one opportunity to find the back of the net, lashing it beyond the Black Cats' stopper with his first attempt.

Sunderland hit back through France Under-21 international Isaac Lihadji's deflected effort but were largely second-best throughout. Leeds maintained their grip with a strong midfield base in Gyabi and Gray, supported by family members including his younger brother, currently representing Leeds' Under-16s.

Gyabi, meanwhile, demonstrated his dominance over agemates and fellow PL2 midfielders, turning out of trouble on several occasions and carrying the ball well. For Leeds' second, the 19-year-old replicated Willy Gnonto's run to the byline a day earlier at Molineux to set up Jack Harrison.

On this occasion, Sonny Perkins was the target and the England Under-19 attacker made no mistake sweeping the ball into the net for 2-1.

The second half brought fewer opportunities but greater control, despite a raft of home changes. Allen's guile, stamina and speed from a standing start made him a particular threat late on and eventually paid dividends, crossing for Joseph's second of the game, finished emphatically from close range.

Leeds remain top of the table with three games remaining this season.

Leeds United XI: Robles (GK), Debayo (McGurk 65'), Moore, Mullen, Ferguson (Monteiro 26'), Gray (Crew 65'), Gyabi, Snowdon, Allen, Perkins (Spencer 79'), Joseph (c)

Unused subs: Van den Heuvel

Sunderland XI: Bass (GK), Huggins (Crompton 46'), Taylor (c), Johnson (Kachosa 85'), Anderson, Ekwah (Burke 46'), Lihadji, Rigg (Moore 79'), Gardiner, Kelly, Middlemas

Unused subs: Metcalf