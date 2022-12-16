A look at who Leeds United could target in this position in the future.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been a key player for Leeds United over recent seasons. He was signed by former boss Marcelo Bielsa back in 2019 on an initial loan deal from FC Lorient before his move to England was made permanent.

The former France youth international has since become the club’s number one and has adapted well to life in the Premier League after helping the Yorkshire outfit gain promotion from the Championship. Still aged just 22, he has already racked up 103 appearances in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want him and could see him as a long-term replacement for Huge Lloris, as per a report by TEAMtalk, whereas Media Foot claim Manchester United and Chelsea are keen as well.

Losing the promising Meslier would be a huge blow for Leeds down the line and here is a look at 10 players who they could target as potential replacements....

1. Lucas Chevalier, Lille The Frenchman would be an ideal replacement for Meslier. He is only 21-years-old and has played nine times for Lille this term after his loan spell at Valenciennes in the last campaign.

2. Justin Bijlow, Feyenoord The 24-year-old has become Feyenoord's number one over the past couple of years and has experience of playing in Europe.

3. Andriy Lunin, Real Madrid The 23-year-old is only used as a back-up and has gained experience out on loan at Leganes, Real Vallodolid and Real Oviedo.

4. Marco Carnesecchi, Atalanta The 22-year-old is 6ft 5inc and has spent the past two years on loan at Cremonese. He got a call-up for Italy earlier this year as well.