News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
31 minutes ago Four arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed
32 minutes ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
1 hour ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March

10 brilliant photos of Leeds United players and fans celebrating incredible incident-packed victory at Wolves

It was party time in the Molnieux away end on Saturday as Javi Gracia’s side picked up a huge three points against Julen Lopetegui’s men.

By Toby Bryant
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT

Four different Leeds United players scored in a vital win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday.

The 4-2 victory over Julen Lopetegui's side hauled Leeds out of the relegation zone and into 14th in the table in what was a fantastic day out to the Midlands for Whites fans.

The scoreline does not, perhaps, reflect the nervous final 10 minutes for Javi Gracia and his men. A 73rd-minute Matheus Cunha goal for Wolves made the score 3-2 as the home side piled on pressure looking for an equaliser.

It wasn't until Rodrigo broke away in the 97th minute to net a fourth goal for Leeds that fans could be certain the three points were in the bag and travelling home to Yorkshire.

The big win comes at an important time ahead of the international break and makes the Premier League table much prettier viewing for Leeds fans. Take a look at how supporters and players at Molineux celebrated the victory in our gallery below.

Leeds stars celebrate the side’s third goal as they climbed out the relegation zone on Saturday.

1. Movin’ on up

Leeds stars celebrate the side’s third goal as they climbed out the relegation zone on Saturday.

Photo Sales
Rasmus Kristensen scored his first goal for the club against Wolves.

2. Rasmus Kristensen nets

Rasmus Kristensen scored his first goal for the club against Wolves.

Photo Sales
Rodrigo and Junior Firpo are all smiles as they celebrate after the final whistle.

3. All smiles

Rodrigo and Junior Firpo are all smiles as they celebrate after the final whistle.

Photo Sales
Rodrigo nabbed a final goal in the 97th minute, his first since January 7.

4. Rodrigo back amongst the goals

Rodrigo nabbed a final goal in the 97th minute, his first since January 7.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
MolineuxWolvesPremier League