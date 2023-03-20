It was party time in the Molnieux away end on Saturday as Javi Gracia’s side picked up a huge three points against Julen Lopetegui’s men.

Four different Leeds United players scored in a vital win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday.

The 4-2 victory over Julen Lopetegui's side hauled Leeds out of the relegation zone and into 14th in the table in what was a fantastic day out to the Midlands for Whites fans.

The scoreline does not, perhaps, reflect the nervous final 10 minutes for Javi Gracia and his men. A 73rd-minute Matheus Cunha goal for Wolves made the score 3-2 as the home side piled on pressure looking for an equaliser.

It wasn't until Rodrigo broke away in the 97th minute to net a fourth goal for Leeds that fans could be certain the three points were in the bag and travelling home to Yorkshire .

The big win comes at an important time ahead of the international break and makes the Premier League table much prettier viewing for Leeds fans. Take a look at how supporters and players at Molineux celebrated the victory in our gallery below.

Movin' on up Leeds stars celebrate the side's third goal as they climbed out the relegation zone on Saturday.

Rasmus Kristensen nets Rasmus Kristensen scored his first goal for the club against Wolves.

All smiles Rodrigo and Junior Firpo are all smiles as they celebrate after the final whistle.

Rodrigo back amongst the goals Rodrigo nabbed a final goal in the 97th minute, his first since January 7.