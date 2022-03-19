Leeds United player ratings from Wolves victory, Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage react - key headlines

Leeds United player ratings from Wolves victory

Leeds United went seven points clear of the drop zone with a 3-2 victory over Wolves at Molineux on Friday evening.

The hosts took a two-goal lead into the break courtesy of goals by Francisco Trincao and Jonny.

Wolves were down to ten men early in the second half after Raul Jimenez was shown a second yellow for a challenge on Illan Meslier.

United were able to capitalise, with Jack Harrison pulling one back before Rodrigo drew Leeds level around the hour mark.

Luke Ayling fired home from close range in stoppage-time to seal all three points for United.

Leeds United players celebrate Luke Ayling's stoppage-time winner. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

Bruno Lage blasts referee decision

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage complained that the referee failed to change his mind about a game-changing decision during his side's 3-2 defeat to Leeds United on Friday evening.

In the 50th minute, Illan Meslier and Raul Jimenez collided while the attacker was advancing on the Whites goal.

Patrick Bamford on the bench during Leeds United's 3-2 victory over Wolves. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

Referee Kevin Friend showed Jimenez a second yellow card for the challenge, leaving Wolves with ten men for the rest of the game.

Against a weakened side, Leeds scored three goals to win the game after trailing by two goals at half time.

Lage was not impressed that the officials stood by Friend's decision after watching it back.

"Everyone can take bad decisions but after when you watch the image on TV and you see it's a bad decision," Lage said.

Referee Kevin Friend dismisses Raul Jimenez. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

"If it was right I'd be the first to come here and say it was right.

"It was a big body contact, both players tried to win the ball and I know the referee already watched the image and still thought it was right."

Jesse Marsch offers injury update

Jesse Marsch gave an update on the four players who were forced off by injury during Leeds United's 3-2 victory over Wolves on Friday night.

Mateusz Klich, Diego Llorente and Illan Meslier were substituted off with concussion, a back issue and a hip issue respectively.

Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, lasted just over twenty minutes, pulling up after stretching for a high ball on the attack.

The Whites striker looked tearful on the bench, having already missed 20 Premier Leagues to injury this season.

But the reaction reflected the disappointment, rather than the pain of the injury, Marsch said.

"Patrick Bamford we believe is not too bad," Marsch said.

"His plantar fasciitis has just been sensitive as he's tried to get himself back.

"The reaction can look like it's a bad one, I think he was just really disappointed to come off."