Marsch gave an injury update on a quartet of Whites, all of whom had to come off in the madcap 3-2 victory that saw Leeds come from two goals down.

Bamford was the first to depart, limping off in agony and clear distress after just 23 minutes. The striker recently returned from a torn plantar fascia and it appeared to be his foot that was the problem at Molineux. Bamford was in tears on the bench and needed to be consoled by captain Liam Cooper, but Marsch said that was the disappointment at having to come off the pitch.

"Patrick Bamford we believe is not too bad," said the American.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"His plantar fasciitis has just been sensitive as he's tried to get himself back. The reaction can look like it's a bad one, I think he was just really disappointed to come off."

Diego Llorente also made his exit during the first half, feeling a back spasm that has been troubling him recently. Marsch says the centre-half will likely remain at Thorp Arch instead of joining up with the Spanish national team during the international break.

Mateusz Klich was the third Leeds man to come off before the break, a clash of heads with Robin Koch leaving the midfielder concussed and sporting a huge swelling on his cheekbone.

"Klich had a concussion but seems to be okay," said Marsch.

NOT SERIOUS - Jesse Marsch believes Patrick Bamford's injury is not a serious one. The striker was one of four Leeds United players to leave the Wolves game injured. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier limped off five minutes into the second half having been clattered by Raul Jimenez, who earned his second yellow card for the challenge. Meslier was replaced by first-team debutant Kristoffer Klaesson who made a pair of huge saves late in the game.

"Illan picked up a bit of a hip contusion, we'll see what that looks like but I don't think it looks too bad," said Marsch, who revealed that Kalvin Phillips was never going to play any part despite being included among the subs.

Joe Gelhardt was also on the bench despite a back injury that has stopped him from training all week.

"Kalvin was never going to play," said Marsch.