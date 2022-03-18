Leeds United fans offer unanimous verdict on the Whites' first half performance as Wolves lead
Goals by Francisco Trincão and Jonny give Wolves a 2-0 lead against Leeds United at the break. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@EmptyUK: Don’t take chances, get punished. Same old same old. The players need to held accountable to this. Terrible.
@SiJohnsonUS: This is a hard watch....... The bad luck with injuries this season has been way too much for a club in our current position to deal with. This is genuinely the first time of the season that I’ve had not a great feeling about where we will finish up.
@BrowneyBrowne: It will be a miracle if we stay up. Awful season. What did we do to the football Gods to annoy them so much?
@_OllieWard_: Terrible again! I guess it was just Norwich. We are nothing special. Embarrassing.
@Ashtimsslufc: Honestly these tactics from our new manager are horrendous we cannot keep allowing them to have the width of the pitch it’s killing us. Not a fan at all. Big mistake.
@Alan199130: We need to wake up, we’re very sloppy in defence, we switch off for 5 seconds and they score, this is the best league in the world and we’re gonna be struggling to stay in the premiership if we don’t sort it out.
@Woldswhite: All the confidence drained away when Bamford went off injured.
@Kimmie230688: This is an utter shambles. I’m lost for words.
@John_Bartrop: School boy defending at best.
@Kentwamley: The biggest disappointment in that half is the abject defending. Story of the season.
@D_I_N_G: If you just watch this first half, the only POSSIBLE conclusion that you can draw is that we are definitely going down. There’s no other logical thought process. None.
@M4rtyfunkhouser: Defending is comical.
