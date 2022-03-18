Leeds United fans offer unanimous verdict on the Whites' first half performance as Wolves lead

@EmptyUK: Don’t take chances, get punished. Same old same old. The players need to held accountable to this. Terrible.

@SiJohnsonUS: This is a hard watch....... The bad luck with injuries this season has been way too much for a club in our current position to deal with. This is genuinely the first time of the season that I’ve had not a great feeling about where we will finish up.

@BrowneyBrowne: It will be a miracle if we stay up. Awful season. What did we do to the football Gods to annoy them so much?

@_OllieWard_: Terrible again! I guess it was just Norwich. We are nothing special. Embarrassing.

@Ashtimsslufc: Honestly these tactics from our new manager are horrendous we cannot keep allowing them to have the width of the pitch it’s killing us. Not a fan at all. Big mistake.

@Alan199130: We need to wake up, we’re very sloppy in defence, we switch off for 5 seconds and they score, this is the best league in the world and we’re gonna be struggling to stay in the premiership if we don’t sort it out.

Pascal Struijk and Daniel Podence tussle for the ball. Pic; James Baylis.

@Woldswhite: All the confidence drained away when Bamford went off injured.

@Kimmie230688: This is an utter shambles. I’m lost for words.

@John_Bartrop: School boy defending at best.

@Kentwamley: The biggest disappointment in that half is the abject defending. Story of the season.

@D_I_N_G: If you just watch this first half, the only POSSIBLE conclusion that you can draw is that we are definitely going down. There’s no other logical thought process. None.

@M4rtyfunkhouser: Defending is comical.