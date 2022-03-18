The striker has missed 20 games to injury this season since picking up an ankle issue initially during the Whites' 1-1 draw with Newcastle in September.

After working his way back to full fitness, Bamford was a hero on his return, stepping off the bench to equalise in injury time against Brentford in December.

The moment of joy was all too brief, though, since the 28-year-old picked up a new injury in the course of his celebration.

Having fought off a hamstring injury and pain in the bottom of his foot, Bamford was named in Jesse Marsch's squad for the new Whites' boss first game in charge against Leicester but stayed on the bench.

The striker made a substitute appearance against Aston Villa before returning to the starting line-up against Norwich City.

At Molineux, Bamford's name was on the teamsheet once more and the striker made an energetic start to the game, putting the ball narrowly wide of the post inside ten minutes.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford receives medical attention.

Midway through the first half, the Whites number nine was through on goal and stretching to bring down a high ball caused him to pull up.

Bamford went down for treatment and was brought off shortly after to be replaced by 20-year-old striker Sam Greenwood.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper put his arm around Bamford on the bench as the striker looked visibly upset by the turn of events.