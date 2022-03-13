Leeds United fans agree on what's missing as Whites lead Norwich City at half time

@Pauljchambers: We can't keep missing these.

@Mdx17lufc: Should be 4-0 this is excruciating.

@Chris1014Lee: These are such a poor side. We should be absolutely out of sight already.

@AllLeedsaway: We could be 5 up at least here.

@Steveinlc: Leeds have left too many chances wide of goal.

@Joeleeds90: I'm not liking all these shots going amiss.

Pascal Struijk heads wide from a corner. Pic: George Wood.

@Raphinhaszn1: We’ve missed so many big chances here.

@8ADC: Please can we take our chances. 7 clean cut chances now.

@LUFCCOOC: We are the least clinical team in the league by far.

@Jstandley_10: How is this only 1-0, watch us lose this.

Dan James claims a penalty after going down under a challenge from Brandon Williams. Pic: George Wood.

@PJ_Jenno: It could be 6 nil and goal difference sorted hahaha.

@Lyon_LUFC: Should be 3 or 4 nil this, don't let it bite us lads.

@Jordangrainger1: We should be about 5 goals deep!!

