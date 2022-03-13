Leeds United fans agree on what's missing as Whites lead Norwich City at half time

Rodrigo gave Leeds United the lead but the Whites have missed chances aplenty. Fans have been reacting on social media:

By Flora Snelson
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 2:59 pm

@Pauljchambers: We can't keep missing these.

@Mdx17lufc: Should be 4-0 this is excruciating.

'£100m precisely' - Andrea Radrizzani defends his Leeds United position in fan e...

@Chris1014Lee: These are such a poor side. We should be absolutely out of sight already.

@AllLeedsaway: We could be 5 up at least here.

@Steveinlc: Leeds have left too many chances wide of goal.

@Joeleeds90: I'm not liking all these shots going amiss.

Pascal Struijk heads wide from a corner. Pic: George Wood.

@Raphinhaszn1: We’ve missed so many big chances here.

@8ADC: Please can we take our chances. 7 clean cut chances now.

@LUFCCOOC: We are the least clinical team in the league by far.

@Jstandley_10: How is this only 1-0, watch us lose this.

Dan James claims a penalty after going down under a challenge from Brandon Williams. Pic: George Wood.

@PJ_Jenno: It could be 6 nil and goal difference sorted hahaha.

@Lyon_LUFC: Should be 3 or 4 nil this, don't let it bite us lads.

@Jordangrainger1: We should be about 5 goals deep!!

Rodrigo celebrates opening the scoring for Leeds United. Pic: George Wood.
