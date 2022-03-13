Leeds United fans agree on what's missing as Whites lead Norwich City at half time
Rodrigo gave Leeds United the lead but the Whites have missed chances aplenty. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@Pauljchambers: We can't keep missing these.
@Mdx17lufc: Should be 4-0 this is excruciating.
@Chris1014Lee: These are such a poor side. We should be absolutely out of sight already.
@AllLeedsaway: We could be 5 up at least here.
@Steveinlc: Leeds have left too many chances wide of goal.
@Joeleeds90: I'm not liking all these shots going amiss.
@Raphinhaszn1: We’ve missed so many big chances here.
@8ADC: Please can we take our chances. 7 clean cut chances now.
@LUFCCOOC: We are the least clinical team in the league by far.
@Jstandley_10: How is this only 1-0, watch us lose this.
@PJ_Jenno: It could be 6 nil and goal difference sorted hahaha.
@Lyon_LUFC: Should be 3 or 4 nil this, don't let it bite us lads.
@Jordangrainger1: We should be about 5 goals deep!!
