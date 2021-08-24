Liam Cooper applauds the Elland Road crowd after Everton game.

The centre-back will join up with the Scotland squad for three World Cup qualifiers in September.

A trip to Austria on September 7 will complete this round of qualifiers as Steve Clark's side seek further major tournament action after Scotland failed to progress from the group stages at Euro 2020.

Cooper will not be required to quarantine on his return from international duty as Austria is on the green list and Denmark is on the amber list.

